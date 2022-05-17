Mattawan - Carl D. Blaney went home on 03/20/2022. Born 03/31/46. Married to Linda 04/17/93. Together they have 7 daughters. He also had grandchildren and great-grandchildren, and 5 sons in laws. He loved the Lord and people. Was a truck driver for 43 years, loved racing, volunteering, and traveling, and thought his family was everything. Carl was the youngest of 6 children, his only sister, Grace lives in South Carolina. The doctor said his diabetes was the main reason his heart suddenly stopped. He was cremated and will be buried with his wife in Custer Cemetary when her chores are done. He was loved and left a large space in our hearts. Carl D. Blaney

To plant a tree in memory of Carl Blaney as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

