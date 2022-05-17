Mattawan - Carl D. Blaney went home on 03/20/2022. Born 03/31/46. Married to Linda 04/17/93. Together they have 7 daughters. He also had grandchildren and great-grandchildren, and 5 sons in laws. He loved the Lord and people. Was a truck driver for 43 years, loved racing, volunteering, and traveling, and thought his family was everything. Carl was the youngest of 6 children, his only sister, Grace lives in South Carolina. The doctor said his diabetes was the main reason his heart suddenly stopped. He was cremated and will be buried with his wife in Custer Cemetary when her chores are done. He was loved and left a large space in our hearts. Carl D. Blaney
To plant a tree in memory of Carl Blaney as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.