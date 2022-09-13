Oak Hill — Carl Lee Webster, age 75, of Oak Hill, Ohio died Wednesday morning, Aug. 24, 2022 at the home of his daughter in Athens, Ohio. Born March 16, 1947 in Grayson, KY, he was the son of the late Kenneth Webster & Susie Mae Thompson Webster.
He was a graduate of Prichard High School in Grayson, KY and Morehead State University. He retired from Farm Credit Services and he also spent many years raising cattle & growing tobacco on his farm in the Oak Hill, Ohio area. He served for six years in the U.S. Army Reserve. He enjoyed his Jeeps and participating in the Jeep Jamborees over the United States.
Carl is survived by his former wife, Susie Webster; two daughters, Kristal Webster Kemp and Melody (Derik) Falk both of Athens; a granddaughter, Allison Kemp; also surviving are several cousins.
A private service will be held at the convenience of the family. Burial will be in the Oak Hill C.M. Cemetery. Arrangements are with Jagers & Sons Funeral Home, Athens. Please share a memory, a note of condolence or sign the online register at www.jagersfuneralhome.com. Carl Webster
