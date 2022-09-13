Oak Hill — Carl Lee Webster, age 75, of Oak Hill, Ohio died Wednesday morning, Aug. 24, 2022 at the home of his daughter in Athens, Ohio. Born March 16, 1947 in Grayson, KY, he was the son of the late Kenneth Webster & Susie Mae Thompson Webster.

