Plain City, Ohio - Carol Akers, age 81, formerly of Zaleski, Ohio, passed away Saturday, Jan. 29, 2022. She graduated in 1958 from Brown-Zaleski High School. Carol was a 50-year member of Eastern Star and attended Eastside Mission Church. She was the owner of W & E Automotive. Carol was a beloved wife, mother, grandmother, sister and friend. She loved gardening, camping, boating and traveling throughout the United States. Preceded in death by her parents Guyle and Genevieve Atkinson and husband, Eddie B. Akers. Carol is survived by her devoted and loving life companion of 30 years Charlie Hackworth; daughters, Gennifer (Jeffrey) Whitman, Anita (Rob) Reischman, Sherri (David) Sheets, Jodi Hunter; son, Wade (Tonya) Akers; grandchildren, Jacqueline, Maggie, Jacob; sisters, Cappy Tripp, Nancy Breece, Joyce Blevins, Gracie Hackworth; lifelong friends, Phyllis Kapp and Jean Speakman. Services were held Feb. 3, 2022 in Plain City, Ohio with Pastor Donnie B. Akers officiating. Burial was held privately at Elk Cemetery, McArthur, Ohio. Visit www.fergusonfuneralhomeinc.com to leave a special memory. Carol Akers
