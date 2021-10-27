West Lafayette, Ohio - Carolyn Jane Gorscak, 78, of West Lafayette, passed away on Wednesday, Oct. 20, 2021. She was born May 25, 1943 to the late Raymond and Caroline (Dickens) Dunn.
Carolyn married William Gorscak on Aug. 20, 1966 and earned a master's degree at Mt. St. Joseph University. She worked as a teacher for the Ridgewood school district for many years and retired in 2000. She was a former member of the Pandorian Club of West Lafayette, and she enjoyed gardening and going on walks with her friends. Carolyn was an avid reader and loved reading all different types of genres.
Carolyn is survived by her loving husband of 55 years, Bill Gorscak, and her nephew Eddie Zinn.
Carolyn was preceded in death by her parents, and sister Dottie Rae.
Per the family's wishes, a cremation will take place. A memorial service will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in Carolyn's name to the Bill and Carolyn Gorscak Memorial Fund, 220 S. Fourth St., Coshocton, Ohio 43812.
An online memorial can be viewed at www.given-dawson-paiselyfh.com. Carolyn Gorscak
