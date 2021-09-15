McArthur - Charlene Georgette Gilliland, 59, of McArthur, passed away Sunday, Sept. 12, 2021, at Riverside Methodist Hospital in Columbus. She was born March 26, 1962, in Nelsonville, daughter of Clara Smathers Scarberry of McArthur and the late George Scarberry. Charlene was married to her best friend and soulmate for 39 years to Michael Wayne Gilliland, who survives.
She was employed at Lake Hope State Park as a custodian and formerly worked for the Vinton County Health Department for 15 years as a caregiver. Charlene's favorite thing was spending time with her family and grandson, who was the love of her life. She was the matriarch of the family and was there for and loved by everyone she knew. Charlene enjoyed rescuing dogs, shopping and couponing with her sisters, gardening, flowers, being outdoors and mushroom hunting.
In addition to her husband, she is survived by her son, Michael Gilliland of McArthur; daughter, Megan (Cyrus) Carr of McArthur; grandson, Cyrus Michael Carr; brother, Gregory (Cathy) Scarberry of McArthur and sisters, Carol (David) Whaley of McArthur, Lois Storms of McArthur and Kim (Ray) Jeffries of Wellston and numerous nieces and nephews.
Charlene was preceded in death by her father and grandparents.
Funeral services will be held 11 a.m., Friday, Sept. 17, 2021, in the Garrett-Cardaras Funeral Home, 201 W. High St. McArthur. Interment will be in Elk Cemetery, McArthur. Friends may call at the funeral home on Thursday, from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.
The family suggests memorial contributions be made in memory of Charlene Gilliland to your local animal shelter.
Please sign her online guestbook at www.cardaras.com Charlene Gilliland
