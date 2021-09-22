Charles Remy

Ray - Charles Roger Remy, 84, of Ray, passed away Saturday, Sept. 18, 2021, at Riverside Methodist Hospital in Columbus. He was born July 12, 1937, in Vinton County, Ohio, son of the late Ralph Edwin and Sarah Harper Remy. Charles was married to the late Lillian Fout Remy.
He retired from Mead Paper Corporation in Chillicothe in 1996. After retirement, Charles kept busy with his car lot, real estate and auctioneering. He was a member of Scioto Masonic Lodge #6 F&AM, was a 32 Degree Mason, a member of the Aladdin Temple Shrine, the Ross County Shrine Club and the Hillbilly Clan 8. Charles attended several local churches, enjoyed traveling, his motorcycle, listening to music and keeping busy in the community. He was a hard-working, strong-willed man.
Charles is survived by his daughter, Charlotte Sue (Keith) McManus of Ray; son, Roger Alan (Gloria) Remy of Chillicothe; grandchildren, Matthew Keith, Dane and Brody; great grandchildren, Lilly Sue, Gracie, Gunner, Jude, Coralee, Jillian and Lydia; brothers, Edwin Remy Jr. of McArthur, Paul Remy of Chillicothe and Kenneth Remy Sr. of McArthur and several nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents and wife, he was preceded in death by his sisters, Pauline Remy and Thelma Wallace.
Funeral services will be held 11 a.m., Thursday, Sept. 23, 2021, in the Garrett-Cardaras Funeral Home, 201 W. High St., McArthur, with Rev. Jim McFadden officiating. Interment will be in Londonderry Cemetery, Londonderry. Friends may call at the funeral home on Wednesday, from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. where a Masonic service will be held at 7:30 p.m.
www.cardaras.com
