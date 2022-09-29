Allensville - Chester "Junior" Ray Seitz Jr., 85, of Allensville, passed away at his home on Saturday, September 24, 2022. Junior was born September 19, 1937, in Allensville, the son of the late Chester Ray and Ruth Mae (Inboden) Seitz Sr. He was married for 42 years to Sandra (Smith) Seitz who survives.

