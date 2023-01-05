Ray - Christopher Mark Miller Jr., 29, of Ray, Ohio, passed away on Sunday, December 25, 2022, at Fairfield Medical Center in Lancaster. Chris was born March 24, 1993, in Marion, Ohio, the son of Christopher Mark (Stephanie) Miller Sr. of Creola and the late Diane Marie Shaffer. He was married to Elizabeth (Rutter) Miller who survives.
Chris was a manager at Percelli's Pizzeria in McArthur. Chris was a great husband, brother, uncle, friend, and pizza guy. He will be truly missed by his family, friends, and the community.
Chris is survived by his wife; father; sisters, Amanda Crites of Lake City, Florida and Lesley Carp of Marion; brother, Brandon (Lindsey) Miller of Marion; and many aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, other family, and friends.
Chris was preceded in death by his mother; grandparents, Sharon Perry and Dave Miller; and father-in-law, Eddie Rutter.
Funeral services will be held at 1:00 PM on Wednesday, January 4, 2023, in the Garrett-Cardaras Funeral Home, 201 W. High St., McArthur with Rev. Jim Taylor officiating. Interment will be in Mt. Zion Cemetery, McArthur. Friends may visit from 5:00 to 8:00 PM Tuesday at the funeral home.
The family suggests memorial contributions be made in memory of Christopher Miller to the Garrett-Cardaras Funeral Home to help with expenses.
