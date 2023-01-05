Christopher Mark Miller Jr.

Ray - Christopher Mark Miller Jr., 29, of Ray, Ohio, passed away on Sunday, December 25, 2022, at Fairfield Medical Center in Lancaster. Chris was born March 24, 1993, in Marion, Ohio, the son of Christopher Mark (Stephanie) Miller Sr. of Creola and the late Diane Marie Shaffer. He was married to Elizabeth (Rutter) Miller who survives.

To plant a tree in memory of Christopher Miller, Jr. as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

