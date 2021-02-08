Clarence D. “Beanie” Ward, 84, of McArthur, passed away Friday, February 5, 2021, at Edgewood Manor of Wellston. He was born December 2, 1936, in Dundas, Ohio, son of the late Oscar W. and Ora M. Martin Ward Sr. Beanie was married for 62 years to Jean Y. Sowers Ward, who survives.
He was a United States Army Veteran, a former owner of many local businesses, was a member of various local groups including the Delta Lodge #207 F&AM in McArthur and the McArthur Eagles AERIE #2279.
Along with his wife Jean, Beanie is survived by his daughter, Valerie (Mike) Dixon of McArthur; grandchildren, Michael (Allison) Dixon of McArthur and Wendy (Thomas) Peoples of Hamden; great grandchildren, Hanna and Ian; sisters, Laura (Willis) Ankrom of Allensville and Margaret (Wes) Frederick of Columbus and numerous nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his son, Douglas Dean Ward; great granddaughter, Brynn; six brothers and three sisters.
A funeral service will be held 11 a.m., Wednesday, February 10, 2021, in the Garrett-Cardaras Funeral Home, 201 W. High St., McArthur, with Rev. Jim Taylor and Pastor Carl Radcliff officiating. Interment will be in Elk Cemetery, McArthur. Friends may call at the funeral home on Tuesday, from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Please observe all COVID-19 guidelines by wearing a mask and social distancing while in attendance.
