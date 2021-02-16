Claude Bentley, age 87, of Creola, passed away Tuesday, February 16, 2021, at his home. He was born February 28, 1933 in Floyd County, Kentucky to parents, Tom Bentley and Gracie A. Bradley Bentley. His family moved to Ohio when he was around 2 years old. Claude was extremely proud of his family.
In the last few months of his life, he helped write his family history with his daughter, Ruth. He had something humorous to say about all of his brothers and sisters growing up. Claude was really proud of his 5 children and his wife of 66 years, Sara or “Mom” as he always called her. Claude and Sara taught their children strong work ethic, honesty and always believe in family values.
Claude retired from several jobs: Austin Powder, Vinton County school bus driver, Kinnear Doors, Teamsters Union Local 413 Union Steward, Swan Township Trustee, and owned and delivered propane bottled gas to the community. In his spare time, Claude loved to hunt and run rabbits with his dogs, Beauty and Chipper. Claude also loved to sit on the porch together with Sara and watch their cattle graze.
On March 4, 2018, they lost their family farmhouse and several outbuildings to a tragic fire. All 5 of their children were raised on the farm and lived there since May of 1961. Claude and Sara were very proud of their farm and family. Claude often said he could make up with any kid. He loved to sing songs with his grandchildren. Some of his favorite songs were: “Betsy the Heifer”, “Silas Speck”, “Groundhog” and “Good Old Mountain Dew”. At the family picnics and also in church, he would sing “Deep Dark Grave”.
Claude was very proud of his accomplishments. He quit school in the 7th grade and went to work in the underground coal mines for his uncle, while along with his wife, raised a 5th generation family. One of Claude’s favorite sayings was “If you’re going to own something, you need to take care of it”; referring to dogs, livestock and the land. Claude and Sara always kissed each other every morning and night and said “I love you”.
He is survived by his wife, Sara A. Woodard Bentley, whom he married on July 3, 1954; children, Claude Michael Bentley (Debbie), Ruth Diane Wallar (Randy), Bonnie Sue Bentley, Roger Dean Bentley (Nikki) and Mark Ray Bentley (Lisa); brothers, Thomas Jr. Bentley (Mary) and James Bentley; along with 8 grandchildren, 12 great-grandchildren, 2 great-great grandchildren and several nieces, nephews and community friends. Besides his parents, Claude was preceded in death by brothers, Asbury Bentley (Lexie), Desley Bentley (Pluma), William Bentley (Edith) and Green Bentley (Rosie); sisters, Pokey Lewis (Jack), Stella Bare (James), Marjorie Daft (Cecil) and Violet Smathers (Ed).
Calling hours will be Saturday, February 20, 2021, from 11 a.m.to 1 p.m. at the McWilliams Funeral Home in Wellston. Funeral service will follow at 1 p.m. with Pastor Barry Benson and Pastor Don Lamb officiating. Burial will be in the Elk Cemetery in McArthur. For those choosing to attend the services, facial coverings are required inside the building along with the practice of social distancing. Online condolences can be sent to the family at www.mcwilloiams-funeralhome.com.
