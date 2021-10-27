McArthur - Danny Lee Kinnison, 83, of McArthur, passed away Tuesday, Oct. 19, 2021, at Adena Regional Medical Center in Chillicothe. He was born June 24, 1938, in McArthur, Ohio, to James Daniel and Hester E. Mount Kinnison, who preceded him in death.
He graduated from McArthur High School class of 1956 and attended Bliss College of Business in Columbus, Ohio. Danny moved to Dallas, Texas in 1957, where he pursued his career and retired to McArthur to help take care of his mother. He was a member of the McArthur First Christian Church and had served as deacon. He was also a member of the McArthur F.O.E. #2279. Family was a number one priority to him, and he was always helping others. Danny enjoyed traveling and spending time with family.
Danny is survived by four sisters, Nancy (Paul) Dixon of Mineola, Texas, Ruth Ann (Robert) Conley of Casper, Wyoming, Rita (Joseph) Thompson of McArthur and Kathryn Kinnison Ward, also of McArthur. He also had several nieces and nephews surviving, they are Steve Dixon, Christine Edwards and Barbara Moore of Texas, Shane Conley and Mindy McGlade of South Dakota and Wyoming, Mark and Joseph Thompson and Todd Kinnison, all of McArthur. He also had fifteen great nieces and nephews and sixteen great-great nieces and nephews, all of which he loved and enjoyed.
A graveside service will be held 11 a.m., Friday, Nov. 5, 2021, in Elk Cemetery, McArthur, Ohio, with Rev. Jim Taylor officiating. No visitation will be observed.
Arrangements are by Garrett-Cardaras Funeral Home, 201 W. High St., McArthur.
In lieu of flowers the family suggests memorial contributions be made in memory of Danny Kinnson to the First Christian Church, c/o Barb Radekin, 217 N. Pearl St., McArthur, Ohio 45651.
Please sign his online guestbook at www.cardaras.com Danny Kinnison
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.