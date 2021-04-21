McArthur - David L. Archey, 69, of McArthur, passed away Sunday, April 18, 2021, at Maple Hills Nursing and Rehabilitation in McArthur. He was born January 20, 1952, in Columbus, Ohio, son of Ruby Crabtree Archey of Alton, Ohio and the late August Archey. Dave was married for 48 years to Pamela M. Jones Archey, who survives.

He retired from Madison Correctional Institution in London, Ohio and formerly worked at the London Correctional Institution. Dave formerly owned and operated Archey's Locksmith Service in Madison County and was a member of the McArthur Church of the Nazarene.

In addition to his mother and wife, Dave is survived by his daughter, Cassandra Dawn Archey of West Jefferson; son, David Russell Archey of West Jefferson; brothers, Randall (Cindy) Archey of West Jefferson and Roger Archey of Kentucky and several nieces, nephews, and cousins.

Funeral services will be held 11 a.m., Thursday, April 22, 2021, in the McArthur Church of the Nazarene, 523 N. Market St., McArthur, with Pastor William Roth officiating. Interment will be in Elk Cemetery, McArthur. Friends may call at the Garrett-Cardaras Funeral Home, 201 W. High St., McArthur, on Wednesday, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Please observe all COVID-19 guidelines by wearing a mask and social distancing while in attendance.

The family suggests memorial contributions be made in memory of David L. Archey to the McArthur Church of the Nazarene, P.O. Box 488, McArthur, Ohio 45651.

