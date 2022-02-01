David Buskirk

Ray - David L. Buskirk, 89, of Ray, passed away on Thursday, Jan. 27, 2022, at National Church Residences, Schaefer Center following a brief illness. He was born Oct. 1, 1932, in Pomeroy, Ohio, to Guy Buskirk and Hazel (Nichols) Buskirk.
On Feb. 9, 1957, Dave married the love of his life, Sarah I. Ray. They were married for 60 years until Sarah passed away on Feb. 8, 2018. God blessed their marriage with two children whom they doted on and cared for with amazing love and compassion: Tim (Ann) Buskirk of Carmel, IN, and Melinda (Samuel) Sheets of Chillicothe.
From 1955 to 1957 Dave served in the U.S. Army. Stationed in Germany he earned awards for marksmanship and reached the rank of Sergeant as a tank commander.
As a true believer in Jesus Christ, Dave prayed every day and belonged to several churches during his lifetime.
In civilian life, Dave served forty years for The United States Postal Service as the Rural Letter Carrier for Ray, Ohio. He drove over one million miles and was awarded multiple public service awards. While serving as a rural letter carrier, he rescued multiple folks from burning homes, auto wrecks and farming accidents. Dave not only delivered the US Mail, but he also carried good news, bad news and thousands of unofficial packages to family and friends of people that he served on his mail route. In many ways Dave was more of a town crier than a mailman. He served his community in so many ways. Both of his children are used to folks saying "Hello! How is your dad doing? Dave was the best mailman,we've ever had!"
Dave was enamored with his grandchildren who called him Pop Pop or Grandpa Tractor. Anyone who drove on State Route 327 in the 90's had a great chance to see Dave driving his John Deer lawn mower and pulling a red flyer wagon full of giggling grandchildren yelling "Faster, Faster, Pop Pop, Go Faster!"
Dave is survived by his children, their spouses and all his grandchildren; Samantha (Noah)Valentine, of West Lafayette, IN, John Buskirk of Minneapolis, MN, Ruthie Buskirk of Noblesville, IN, and one great grandchild Ava Valentine. He is also survived by his sister-in-law Opal Graves of Columbus and brother-in-law, Richard Remy, of McArthur, and numerous nieces and nephews.
Preceding David in death are his wife, his parents, brothers Warren, Melvin and Donald Buskirk, two sisters Alice Thompson and Margie Logan, sisters-in-law Barbara Buskirk, Dorothy Remy and brothers-in-law Junior Graves and Clifford Thompson.
Funeral and visitation for David Buskirk will be at Garrett-Cardaras Funeral Home in McArthur, Ohio. Visitation hours are Thursday, Feb. 3 from 4 to 7 p.m. His funeral will be Friday, Feb. 4 at 11 a.m. with Rev. Jim McFadden officiating. Graveside service will immediately follow at Londonderry Cemetery in Londonderry, OH.
In lieu of flowers, the family is asking for donations to the National Church Residences Hospice, 681 E. 3rd Street, Waverly, Ohio, 45690 or https://www.nationalchurchresidences.org/donate/hospice/
Please sign his online guestbook at www.cardaras.com
