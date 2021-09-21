David L. Waldron, age 65, of Ray, Ohio, passed away Saturday, Sept. 18, 2021, after a battle with Lymphoma at his seasonal residence in Harbor Springs, Michigan. He was born Nov. 18, 1955, in Vinton County, Ohio, son of Donna Jean Gearing (Royce) Scheeler of Ray and Scott (Rita) Waldron of Chillicothe.
Dave loved to travel, sing, play piano, guitar and spend quality time with family and friends. He loved adventure and the outdoors. Dave worked in the Food and Beverage industry across the United States, from the Florida Keys, to Nashville, Tennessee and California, however — it was in Harbor Springs, Michigan that he found his passion of being a summer seasonal bartender at the Little Harbor Club where he was loved by all and known as “Day Time Dave”.
Dave knew no stranger and was always lending an ear to anyone who needed advice or help. He had made many lasting friendships during his travels, but always found his way home to Vinton County, Ohio every fall and winter where he spent most of his time with his family and long-time friends. Dave’s faith in Christ was strong and his positivity was an inspiration to all who knew him.
In addition to his parents, he is survived by his brother, Jeff Waldron of Londonderry; stepsister, Rhonda O’Donnell of Columbus; two nieces; one nephew; five great nieces; four great nephews and many uncles, aunts, cousins and beloved friends.
Dave was preceded in death by his maternal grandparents, Ben and Eunice Gearing; paternal grandmother, Ella Waldron and sister, Debora Bledsoe.
A graveside service will be held in Londonderry Cemetery, Londonderry, Ohio, at a later date.
Arrangements are by Garrett-Cardaras Funeral Home, 201 W. High St., McArthur.
