Creola - Deborah S. Fannin, 63, Creola, passed away Oct. 21, 2021, in the OSU Wexler Center, Columbus, Ohio.

She was born Oct. 10, 1958, in McArthur, the daughter of the late Salem Forest and Mabel Anis Conley Martin. She retired as secretary for McArthur Lumber and Post Plant and was a member

of Calvary Assembly of God Church.

Deborah is survived by a daughter Sarah Simmons (Perry Austin), a son Seth (Susan) Fannin, 5 grandchildren, siblings Paul Martin, Donna Oney, Phil Martin, Rick (Barbara) Martin and Diane (Leroy) Dutcher.

Deborah was preceded in death by her parents, her brother-in-law Richard Alan Oney, a nephew Melvin Sheets, and lifelong friend Diana Lee McManis.

Graveside services will be Saturday Oct. 30, 2021, at 2 p.m., in Conley Family Cemetery in Creola, Ohio. Arrangements are by Bigony-Jordan Funeral Home. You may sign her register book at bigonyjordanfuneralhome.com Deborah Fannin

