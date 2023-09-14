McArthur - Dillon E. Acord, 28, of McArthur, passed away Saturday, September 9, 2023, at his home. He was born July 25, 1995 in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma to Justin E. Acord and Pamela J. Bock. Dillon was a graduate of Vinton County High School. He was a hard worker and enjoyed his job with Racer T.V., and was also a carpenter. Dillon was very musically talented and loved playing his guitar. He also enjoyed fishing, and most of all, taking care of his dog, Lucy. Dillon was known for his smile, which would light up a room when he entered. He is survived by his parents, Justin Acord and Pamela Bock; sisters, Josie Acord and Macy Thompson; grandparents, Larry and Diane Acord and Joe and Patty Evans; along with several aunts, uncles, cousins and friends, including special cousins, Brittany, Jordan, Cody, Katie, Jay, and Hudson. Dillon was preceded in death by his grandfather, Everett Bock; uncle, Al Roberson; and his great-grandparents. Calling hours will be Saturday, September 16th, from 3:30 to 5:00 p.m. at the McWilliams Funeral Home in Wellston. Graveside service will immediately follow at the Fairview Cemetery in Ray with Pastor Larry Acord, Jr. officiating. In lieu of flowers, the family would appreciate contributions be given to the funeral home to help with expenses. Online condolences can be sent to the family at www.mcwilliams-funeralhome.com. Dillon Acord
Featured Local Savings
Recipe of the Day
You must be logged in to react. Click any reaction to login.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.