Wellston, Ohio - Dinah Smith, age 76 of Sevierville, Tennessee, formerly of Wellston, Ohio, passed away Thursday, Feb. 10, 2022. Dinah was employed at Dollywood as a security officer and was a member of the Grace Baptist Fellowship Church of Wellston, Ohio. She enjoyed traveling with her family and friends.

Dinah was preceded in death by her husband, Duffy Smith; parents, Earl and Rose Sullivan; brother, John; sisters, Pearl, Linda, Tine, Mary and Josephine; brothers-in-law, Bill, Dick, Jesse and Russ. Dinah is survived by her son, Richard Jordan (Wendy); daughters, Sharon Rathburn and Mary Beth Spears; grandchildren, Justin, Kyle, Jami, Rylie, Garrett, Kameron, Kaleb and Kobe; great-grandchildren, Maddie, Zack, Izzy, Calvin and Isaac; brother, Darryl; sisters, Karen (Tedd) Duane, and Caryl (Bill); brothers-in-law, Dale and Noah; special friend, Henry Caruthers.

A private service will be held at a later date. Online condolences may be made to www.atchleyfuneralhome.com Dinah Smith

To plant a tree in memory of Dinah Smith as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

