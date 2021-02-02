Dora Irene Hutt, 76, of Ray, passed away unexpectedly, Monday, February 1, 2021 at her home. She was born November 8, 1944, in Creola, Ohio, daughter of the late William E. and Mildred Ashmore Dutcher.
Dora was a 1963 graduate of Vinton County High School and in 1968, she married her husband, Marvin “Earl” Hutt, who survives. She was a homemaker for many years and also worked at the Iron Kettle Restaurant and Stiffler’s in McArthur. Her hobbies were tailoring, baking, and cooking large meals for family and friends.
Along with her husband, Dora is survived by her son, Daniel Hutt of Ray; granddaughters, Brittany (Cody) Potter of Oak Hill, Ohio and Alyson Michael of Ashland, Ohio; great grandchildren, Cooper and Camryn Sollars of Oak Hill, Ohio; brother and sister-in-law, Leroy (Diane) Dutcher of Creola; nephews, William “Bub” (Haley) Dutcher of Ray and Eric and Neil Dutcher of Creola and many other loving friends and family.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother, William “Bub” Dutcher and nephew, Kevin Dutcher.
A graveside service will be held 1 p.m., Friday, February 5, 2021 in Elk Cemetery, McArthur, with Rev. Jim Taylor officiating. Friends may call at the Garrett-Cardaras Funeral Home, 201 W. High St., McArthur, on Friday, from 12 p.m. to 12:40 p.m.
Please observe all COVID-19 guidelines by wearing a mask and social distancing while in attendance.
