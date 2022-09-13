Doris Reed

McArthur - Doris Ann Reed, 90, of McArthur, passed away Tuesday, September 6, 2022, at Jenkins Care Community in Wellston. She was born April 25, 1932, in Davenport, Iowa, daughter of the late William and Alida Hahn Leese. Doris was married for 61 years to the late Carl Clay Reed.
She retired from Austin Powder Company, enjoyed spending time with her family, working in her flowers and collecting elephant figurines.
Doris is survived by her six children, Robert (Dorothy) Reed of McArthur, Pamela Lynd of Charleston, South Carolina, Marsha (Brad) Lindner of Cincinnati, Ohio, Kenneth (Brenda) Reed of Hamden, Timothy (Judy) Reed of Columbus and Stephen (Stephanie) Reed of McArthur. She was also blessed with numerous grandchildren and many great and great-great grandchildren.
In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by her brothers, John Leese, Delmar Leese and Ray Baumbach.
Funeral services will be held 1 p.m., Friday, September 9, 2022, in the Garrett-Cardaras Funeral Home, 201 W. High St., McArthur, with Rev. Jim Taylor officiating. Interment will be in Elk Cemetery, McArthur. Friends may call at the funeral home on Friday, one hour prior to the service.
The family suggests memorial contributions be made in memory of Doris Ann Reed to the Herbert Wescoat Memorial Library, 120 N. Market St., McArthur, Ohio 45651.
