Doris Reed

McArthur - Doris Ann Reed, 90, of McArthur, passed away Tuesday, September 6, 2022, at Jenkins Care Community in Wellston. She was born April 25, 1932, in Davenport, Iowa, daughter of the late William and Alida Hahn Leese. Doris was married for 61 years to the late Carl Clay Reed.

To plant a tree in memory of Doris Reed as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

