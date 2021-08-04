Dorothy Booth

McArthur - Dorothy Hagerty Booth, age 100 years, of McArthur, Ohio, went to be with her Lord on July 30, 2021.
She was born in Vinton County on Dec. 26, 1920, to the late Andrew Joseph Hagerty and Bessie Molihan Hagerty. She studied Education at Rio Grand College, and was approached in the library one day during the summer session by another student, named George Booth. They began dating steadily, and were married on June 19, 1943. She taught for 14 1/2 years at Mound Hill School, Eagle Mills School, Wilton North School, and McArthur City Schools. Dorothy and George then co-founded Booth Real Estate and Insurance Agency, and she was eventually named Vinton County Businesswoman of the Year.
However, Dorothy will be remembered mostly for her role as the family matriarch. While working full-time, she raised five children, and she was very proud of the fact that each of her thirteen grandchildren completed a post-secondary education. She was a big fan of the Vinton County Vikings and continued listening on the radio long after her grandchildren graduated. Family and friends alike enjoyed the benefit of her talents in the kitchen, especially her chicken soup, homemade noodles and fresh-baked bread. Further, she was always able to maintain an audience with her storytelling. Dorothy was an inspiration to anyone she met. Her amazing faith, personality and love for life will be greatly missed.
Dorothy is survived by her five children, David (Ruby) Booth, Janet Bolender, Janice Smith, Mary Ann (John) Simmons, and Ellen Lash; thirteen grandchildren, Mike (Shelly) Bolender, Lance Bolender, Jill (Eric) Staley, David R. Booth, Andy (Araceli) Booth, Elizabeth (Adrian) Lawhead, Lori (Matt) Swain, Eric (Jenni) Smith, Phillip (Karla) Lash, Emily (Greg) Tapocsi, Sarah (Brandon) Norton, Jay (Caroline) Simmons and Kate (Karan) Motiani; 27 great-grandchildren, and two great-great-grandchildren; siblings, Margaret Ann Taborn, and Carolyn (Roger) Dye; several nieces and nephews; and her special friend and sister-in-law, Ruth Molihan.
In addition to her parents, Dorothy was preceded in death by her loving husband of 70 years, George E. Booth; sons-in-law, Doug Lash and David Bolender; and siblings, Andrew Joseph, Robert, Edward, Donald, Harold, Jack, Richard, and Rita.
The family offers thanks to all of the caregivers who helped Dorothy, as well as Adena Hospice. A Mass of Christian Burial will take place on Aug. 4 at 2:00 p.m. at St. Sylvester Catholic Church, 119 N. 2nd St. Zaleski, OH 45698, officiated by Father Thomas Herge and Father David Young. Burial will follow at Elk Cemetery in McArthur. Visitation will take place at the St. Sylvester Fellowship Hall from 12:00 noon until 2:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Dorothy's name to St. Sylvester Catholic Church. Dorothy Booth
