Edward Lowell Kincaid, Sr., age 81, of 536 South End Road, Knotts Island, NC died Tuesday, December 29, 2020 at his residence. He was born February 12, 1939 in Minerton, OH to the late Bernard Lowell Kincaid and Opal Shifflet Kincaid, and was the husband of Shirley M. Kincaid. After serving his country honorably with the U. S Navy, Mr. Kincaid retired from active duty and then worked as an HVAC mechanic with civil service until his retirement. He was also a retired pastor.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by a daughter, Pamela Hood (Howard) of Edenton, NC; two sons, Edward Lowell Kincaid, Jr., and Lonnie Walker of Currituck, NC; two sisters, Sandra Kincaid Barrett and Diane Kincaid Smith; two brothers, Paul Kincaid and Mike Kincaid; nine grandchildren; and twelve great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by a brother, Ronnie Kincaid.
A funeral service will be held at Twiford Memorial Chapel on Thursday, January 7, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. The service will be live streamed at www.facebook.com/TwifordFuneralHome. Burial will be in Albert G. Horton, Jr., Memorial Veteran’s Cemetery.
Twiford Funeral Home, Memorial Chapel, 405 East Church Street, Elizabeth City, NC is serving the Kincaid family. You may express condolences to the family by visiting www.TwifordFH.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.