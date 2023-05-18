Edward P. Michael, Jr.

Columbus - Edward "Eddie" P. Michael Jr., a beloved resident of Columbus, Ohio, peacefully passed away on May 1, 2023, at Hospice after enduring a series of health complications. He was 69 years old. Eddie was born on June 19, 1953, in Jackson, Ohio, where he was raised by his late parents, Edward P. Michael, Sr. and Patricia (Reese) Michael. Left to cherish his memory are his loving wife Carol Michael (Schenking), his faithful feline companion Calie, his sisters Mary Ann Claesgens and Becky Taylor, as well as nieces and nephews: Leslie and Robert Moulton, Jenny and Bart Victor, Zack and Niki Taylor (children Payton and Roddy), and Jake and Kristen Taylor (children Ryan and Rhys). Also mourning his loss are Carol's sisters, Ann (Mike) Schenking and Joan Schenking, and countless adoring friends. After graduating from Jackson High School, Eddie obtained a degree in accounting from Rio Grande College and Ohio University, earning his CPA certification. He was a passionate fan of The Ohio State football and basketball teams, and he enjoyed attending numerous games with his friends from Jackson. During the Vietnam War, Eddie served in the Air Force, supporting the country and its troops stateside. An accomplished songwriter, musician and entertainer, Eddie played the guitar and sang with a captivating voice. He began his musical journey in grade school as a member of The Royal Serfs. Over the years, he formed various bands such as Eddie and the Cadillacs and collaborated with numerous talented musicians. As a solo performer, Eddie traveled extensively, charming audiences in New Orleans, Florida, Ireland, Ohio, Kings Island, and Put-In-Bay. His talent led to the publication of several songs in Nashville. To the end, he would grab a guitar and sing for his friends or, if no guitar was available, belt out a song a Capello. Growing up in the family business, Michael's Ice Cream, instilled in Eddie an entrepreneurial spirit. He ventured into starting a music store and later found success in creating and producing commercials and jingles for radio and television. Eddie worked as an auditor for the State of Ohio before establishing his own accounting firm, Ed Michael and Associates. Interestingly, his trusted associate at the firm was always a hardworking cat: first Bandie, then Lucky, Sunnie (all deceased), and finally Calie. Apart from his musical and professional pursuits, Eddie was an avid golfer and a member of York Golf Club in Columbus, Ohio, which he considered a second home. He cherished the friendships he formed with fellow golfers and staff, considering them his extended family. Eddie seized every opportunity to play golf, even incorporating it into his vacations across various states and countries. Among his cherished golf memories, he often recounted the time he was paired with the reigning NBA Rookie of the Year, Michael Jordan at Pine Lakes Golf Course in Myrtle Beach. Impressed with Jordan’s height and athletic ability, Eddie asked him if he played any other sports, to which Jordan replied, “You don’t watch a lot of TV, do you?” And that’s just one story. Eddie's 69 years were filled with many such experiences and adventures that surpassed the ordinary. A gifted storyteller, Eddie often entertained friends and family with the tales of his life. He will forever be remembered for his stories, his music, his lifelong friendships, and his infectious ability to find joy and humor in every moment. A remembrance ceremony celebrating Eddie's life will be held on May 26th. The family will receive condolences at Schoedinger Funeral Home, located at 6699 N High Street, Worthington, Ohio, from 2:00 to 4:00. Following the memorial service, a reception will take place at the York Golf Club, 7459 N High St. Columbus, Ohio, from 4:30 to 7:30, allowing loved ones to come together and honor Eddie's memory. In lieu of flowers or gifts, please donate in Eddie’s honor to his favorite charity, the Ronald McDonald House, at rmhc-centralohio.org. Please visit www.schoedinger.com to leave memories and condolences. Edward P. Michael, Jr.
