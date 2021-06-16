McArthur - Edwin Blair Reynolds, 78, of McArthur, passed away Thursday, June 10, 2021, at Hocking Valley Community Hospital in Logan. He was born February 17, 1943, in Vinton County, Ohio, son of the late Ernest E. and Lucille Marie Fee Reynolds.

He retired from Unisourse in Columbus and was a member of the McArthur VFW and the McArthur Eagles.

Ed is survived by his brothers, Thomas Earl Reynolds of Newark and David Lee Reynolds of Columbus; his twin sister, Ethel Clair (Charles) Short of McArthur and his other sister, Evelyn Steinberg of Gibson City, Illinois; special friends, Zera and Tim Reid of McArthur and several nieces, nephews and other friends.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brothers, Gene, John and Marvin Reynolds and sister, Vera Tedrick.

Funeral services will be held 2 p.m., Tuesday, June 15, 2021, in the Garrett-Cardaras Funeral Home, 201 W. High St., McArthur, with Rev. Jim Taylor officiating. Interment will be in Bell Cemetery, Vinton County. Friends may call at the funeral home on Tuesday, one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.

