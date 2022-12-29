Emma L. Hughes

McArthur - Emma Lee Hughes, 81, of McArthur, passed away on Sunday, December 25, 2022, at her home. She was born September 7, 1941, in Westerville, Ohio, daughter of the late Robert and Jeanette (Sides) Moss. Emma was a very strong woman who was respected by many. She attended college at the age of 35 ultimately graduating with her bachelor's degree in psychology. She went on to retire from the Athens County Department of Children Services, the Athens County Sheriff's office as a counselor, and the Vinton County Local School District as a substitute teacher.
She was a member of the Eagles, the VFW, and a Christian by faith. She enjoyed supporting those organizations and coking for various events and fundraisers they had over the years. Emma was very welcoming and loving and was "mom" to many. She enjoyed birdwatching, traveling to Florida and visiting the beach, and holding her annual 4th of July party on her property. She will be greatly missed by many.
She is survived by her sons, Brian (Trish) Saunders, Douglas (Rowlena) Saunders; former daughter-in-law, Paula Saunders Elswick; 16 grandchildren; numerous great-grandchildren; 12 great-great grandchildren; two sisters, Carol Morris, and Mary Sagstetter; many nieces and nephews, and her beloved Wiener Dog, Sophie Sue.
In addition to her parents, Emma was preceded in death by her husbands, Wayne Saunders in 1978, and Glendon Hughes; a daughter, Rebecca Saunders Fee; a son, Wayne "Chuck" Saunders; as well as two brothers, Mike, and Bobby Moss.
A funeral service celebrating Emma's life will be held on Friday, December 30, 2022, at 7:00 p.m., in the chapel of R.M. Williams Funeral Service, 120 W. Broadway St., Wellston, with Pastor Jay Michael Jennings officiating. Private burial will be in Riverside Cemetery in Columbus.
The family will receive friends at the funeral home also on Friday from 5 to 7 p.m.
