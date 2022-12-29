Emma L. Hughes

McArthur - Emma Lee Hughes, 81, of McArthur, passed away on Sunday, December 25, 2022, at her home. She was born September 7, 1941, in Westerville, Ohio, daughter of the late Robert and Jeanette (Sides) Moss. Emma was a very strong woman who was respected by many. She attended college at the age of 35 ultimately graduating with her bachelor's degree in psychology. She went on to retire from the Athens County Department of Children Services, the Athens County Sheriff's office as a counselor, and the Vinton County Local School District as a substitute teacher.

To plant a tree in memory of Emma Hughes as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Trending Recipe Videos


You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments