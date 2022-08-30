Ethan C. Fout

McArthur - Ethan Fout, 19, of McArthur, passed away on Thursday, August 18, 2022, as the result of an automobile accident. He was born May 16, 2003, in Chillicothe, Ohio, son of Daniel and Karla (Collins) Fout. Ethan was a graduate of Vinton County High School and the Buckeye Hills Career Center. He was currently employed with Kokosing. An outdoorsman at heart, Ethan enjoyed fishing, hunting, trapping, and dirt track racing. He was a very hard worker who would help anyone in need. He loved his job, his work family, and friends. He will be greatly missed by many.
He is survived by his parents, Dan and Karla Fout; brothers, Chace (Kayla Prater) Holley, Austin Holley, Elijah (Catie Janeczko) Fout, Bradley Stevens, and Shayne Clary; sisters, Whitney Fout, and Danielle Fout, two nephews, Carson and Jayden; a niece, Raya; maternal grandma, Betty Parker Collins; paternal grandparents, Tom Jr. and Linda Fout; as well as his girlfriend, Jasmine Clark; and special friends, Mike McKibben and Shane and Peggy Newman along with several other cousins and friends.
Ethan was preceded in death by a brother, Nathan Maxwell.
The family will receive friends at R.M. Williams Funeral Service, 120 West Broadway St., Wellston, on Friday, August 26, 2022, from 11 to 2 p.m., where a funeral service celebrating Ethan's life will follow starting at 2:00 p.m., Pastors Bill Barnett and Jim Taylor officiating. Burial will follow in Locust Grove Cemetery.
Please visit www.rmwilliamsfuneralservice.com to leave a message of comfort, encouragement, or condolence to the family or to view Ethan's online video tribute.
R.M. Williams Funeral Service, Wellston, is honored to care for the Fout Family.
