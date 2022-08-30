Ethan C. Fout

McArthur - Ethan Fout, 19, of McArthur, passed away on Thursday, August 18, 2022, as the result of an automobile accident. He was born May 16, 2003, in Chillicothe, Ohio, son of Daniel and Karla (Collins) Fout. Ethan was a graduate of Vinton County High School and the Buckeye Hills Career Center. He was currently employed with Kokosing. An outdoorsman at heart, Ethan enjoyed fishing, hunting, trapping, and dirt track racing. He was a very hard worker who would help anyone in need. He loved his job, his work family, and friends. He will be greatly missed by many.

To plant a tree in memory of Ethan Fout as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Trending Recipe Videos


You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments