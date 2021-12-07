Evan W. Dixon M.D.

West Liberty - Evan Willis Dixon, MD, age 80, of West Liberty, Ohio passed away at his home Thursday, Dec. 2, 2021 surrounded by his family.
Dr. Dixon was born in Hamden, Ohio, on April 1, 1941, to Loyd Willis and Carol Irene (Murdock) Dixon. Evan and his mother share the same birthday.
Dr. Dixon is survived by his wife, Kathleen (Kathy) (Gobin) Dixon of West Liberty whom he married July 1, 1982.
He is also survived by sons: Jeremy S. Dixon (Holly) of Urbana, Jason G. Dixon (Adriana) of Burley in Wharfedale, England; Daughters: Sarah C. Ochs (Zachary) of Columbus, Leah K Dunham (Greg) of Columbus, and Rachel E. Borchers (Dane) of Russia, Ohio. Grandchildren: Drake, Alexandra, Drew and Addison Dixon, Allison Dixon (Taylor Komives), Bailey Carson (John Paul), Whitney Dixon, Lucy and Isaac Cotter, Cian Ochs, Jackson Dunham and Patrick, Dexter, Joel, and Colleen Borchers.
He is also survived by daughters: Jennifer R. Dixon of Missoula, Montana, and Leslie A. Smart (Howard) of San Diego, California; Granddaughters: Hayley and Jennifer Smart and Isabella Dixon; Brother: Brent L Dixon (Cathy Conway) of Hamden; Brother-in-laws: Randy (Patricia) Gobin, Tim (Vicky) Gobin; Sister-in-law: Kelly (Joe) McKirahan and many nieces/nephews.
Dr. Dixon graduated from Hamden High School (1959), The Ohio State University (1963) and The Ohio State University Medical School (1967). In 1968, he was drafted as a First Lieutenant in the Army Medical Corps serving 2 years at Fort Jackson, South Carolina, as Division Head of Infectious Diseases. He was discharged as a Major. Later, he rejoined the Army Reserves where he served as a trainer/instructor to Army, Navy and Air Force personnel in Advanced Cardiac Life Support, Advanced Trauma Life Support and Advanced Burn Life Support. During Desert Storm, he trained active-duty personnel in the treatment of chemical casualties. He retired from the military in 2003 as a colonel, having received the Meritorious Service Medal and the Army Commendation medal with two gold leaf clusters, among his many achievements.
Upon returning to OSU, Dr. Dixon completed residency and a Fellowship in Pulmonology, after which he practiced in Athens, Ohio from 1973-1978, as well as Assistant Professor at Ohio University Osteopathic College of Medicine and a Clinical Instructor at The Ohio State University. He returned to OSU to complete a Fellowship in Cardiology from 1978-1981. Dr. Dixon joined Dr. Harry Graber to form Cardiology Associates in Bellefontaine, serving the community for many years before returning to OSU as an Associate Clinical Professor. During his 40 year tenure in Bellefontaine and Mary Rutan Hospital, he served as Director of cardiology department, nuclear cardiology and vascular labs, heart failure clinic, chest pain center and intensive care unit.
Evan was a member of Jubilee Mennonite Church, American Legion Post #509 in West Liberty, and the West Liberty Lions Club. He served on the West Liberty Salem School Board, chaperoned several band trips to Florida and provided sports physicals to student athletes of WLS for many years. For Evan, relaxation was working outside, attending his children's sporting events and activities, and teaching the grandkids to drive the gator.
Friends may call on Monday, Dec. 6, 2021, from 3 to 7 p.m. at Eichholtz Daring & Sanford Funeral Home & Cremation Center, Bellefontaine, where the funeral will be held on Tuesday, Dec. 7, at 10:30 a.m.
A private burial will be at Fairview Cemetery in West Liberty.
Thank you to Universal Hospice and especially Nurse Erin for their kindness.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be directed to the Dr Evan Dixon Medical Education Fund, in care of the Mary Rutan Foundation, 205 Palmer Avenue, Bellefontaine, Ohio 43311.
EICHHOLTZ DARING & SANFORD FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION CENTER, Bellefontaine, is honored to serve the Dixon family and encourages anyone to share a fond memory or message of condolence at www.edsfh.com Evan W. Dixon M.D.
