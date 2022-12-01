Fayetta Forrest

Londonderry - Fayetta "Granny" Forrest, age 83, of Londonderry, passed away Sunday, November 27, 2022, at her home surrounded by her loving family. She was born October 7, 1939 in Pikeville, Kentucky, the daughter of the late Fred Stone and Nancy Music Williamson. Fayetta was a former employee of Goodyear in both Logan and Jackson. Fayetta loved life and lived for her children and grandchildren. She enjoyed crafting, cooking, gardening and most of all, being with her family. She was a member of Puritan Freewill Baptist Church. Fayetta is survived by her children, Robin Kay Scarrett (Gary) of Hamden, Barney Glen Morris of Indiana, Susan Eileen Forrest of Londonderry and Mona Lisa Forrest of Londonderry; grandchildren, Bryan Ray Scarrett (Melissa), Paul Ryan Scarrett, Dustin Allen Forrest and Trever Scott Forrest; great-grandchildren, Katlen, Hannah, Tucker, Ethan, Raina, Austin (Karrina), Ciara, Cody, Kinsley and Makayla; great-great-grandson, Martin; best friend, Barbara Kincaid; along with several nieces and nephews. Besides her parents, Fayetta was preceded in death by her step-father, George Jarvis; sisters, Margaret Louise Jarvis Rodriguez, Sue Williams and Mary Elizabeth Murray; brothers, Roger Jarvis, Johnny Wayne Jarvis, Douglas Wayne Stone, Bill Jarvis and Timmy Williamson; granddaughter, Alisa Dawn Ratcliff; great-granddaughter, Brin Alise Scarrett; nephew, Billy Ray Jarvis; niece, Christina Susetta Williamson; and her former husband, Marvin Ray Forrest. The family would like to give a special thanks to Kenzie, Jack, Maria and George from ProMedica Hospice for their loving care of Fayetta. Calling hours will be Saturday, December 3rd, from 4 to 8 p.m. at the McWilliams Funeral Home in Wellston. Funeral service will be Sunday, December 4th, at 1 p.m. at the McWilliams Funeral Home with Chaplain George Vastine officiating. Burial will follow in the Londonderry Cemetery. Online condolences can be sent to the family at www.mcwilliams-funeralhoome.com. Fayetta Forrest
