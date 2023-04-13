Wellston - Flora Mae Sheets, 71, of Wellston, passed away on Tuesday, April 4, 2023, at Riverside Methodist Hospital in Columbus. She was born March 6, 1952, in Pasadena, California, daughter of the late Raliegh Cline and Martha Alice Graves. Flora was a 1970 graduate of Jackson High School. She spent most of her life as a homemaker raising two children and taking care of her late husband, Clarence, to whom she was married for 52 years. Flora enjoyed coloring, crafting, and was a Mickey Mouse and steam engine enthusiast. She will be greatly missed by family and friends.
She is survived by her daughter, Annie Shook (Greg); son, Clarence Oliver "Ty" Sheets II (Samantha); a granddaughter, Clara Sheets; a brother, Patrick Michael Conn; sister, Bonnie Jean Tennant; stepsister, Nina Nichols; special cousins who were like brothers, Albert, and Scratch Smith; as well as several nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents and husband, Flora was preceded in death by a stepmother, Grace Cline; brothers, Fredrick Cline, Emil Conn, James Cline, and Eddie "Patches" Baker; sister, Marty Lou Harrell; stepbrother, Gene Bush; and a special cousin, Ella Marie Daily.
A funeral service celebrating Flora's life will be held on Monday, April 10, 2023, at 3:00 p.m., in the chapel of R.M. Williams Funeral Service, 120 W. Broadway St., Wellston, with Pastor Steve Mathews officiating. Burial beside her beloved husband will follow in Byer Cemetery.
The family will receive friends at the funeral home also on Monday two hours prior to the service from 1 to 3 p.m.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to the funeral home to help with expenses.
Please visit www.rmwilliamsfuneralservice.com to leave a message of comfort, encouragement, or condolence to the family or to view Flora's online video tribute.
R.M. Williams Funeral Service, Wellston, is honored to care for the Sheets Family.
