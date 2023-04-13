Wellston - Flora Mae Sheets, 71, of Wellston, passed away on Tuesday, April 4, 2023, at Riverside Methodist Hospital in Columbus. She was born March 6, 1952, in Pasadena, California, daughter of the late Raliegh Cline and Martha Alice Graves. Flora was a 1970 graduate of Jackson High School. She spent most of her life as a homemaker raising two children and taking care of her late husband, Clarence, to whom she was married for 52 years. Flora enjoyed coloring, crafting, and was a Mickey Mouse and steam engine enthusiast. She will be greatly missed by family and friends.

