Forrest E. Brown, 92, of Londonderry, died 8:05 p.m. Saturday March 6, 2021 in Adena Regional Medical Center following a brief illness. He was born June 26,1928 in Vinton County to the late Elmer and Florence (Ackley) Brown. On June 24, 1967 he married the former Janet Minton who preceded him in death on February 13, 2007.
Surviving are nieces, Kathy Reser, of Sabina, Susan (Dwight) Klinker, of Lancaster, Charlotte (Chuck) Fri, of McArthur, Charon K. Brown, Of Londonderry, and Cheryl Clark, of Hallsville; Nephews, Michael Reser, of Sabina, and Kevin (Jana) Reser, of Wilmington. He was predeceased by sisters, Blanche Short and Evelyn Reser; brother, Vernon R. Brown; sister-in-law, Phyllis Brown; brothers-in-law, Raymond Short and Forrest Reser; and nephew, Joe Short.
Forrest was a graduate of Southeastern High School and a veteran of the United States Army. He attended the Pleasant Valley Trinity Church. After returning from his military service, he and his brother, Vernon established Brown Brothers farm. Forrest continued to farm until his death. He loved his work, horses and hunting. He also enjoyed sharing stories with his buddies Chad Malcom and Michael Clary.
In keeping with Forrest’s wishes there will be no calling hours or funeral service. Burial will be in Londonderry Cemetery. Arrangements are under the direction of the WARE FUNERAL HOME.
