Fred Carpenter, 75, of South Bloomingville passed away on April 12, 2021. He was born on May 11, 1945 in Circleville to Pearl and Goldie (Keaton) Carpenter and was active at Otterbein Church and was a member of the Eagles.

He was preceded in death by his parents and brothers Chuck and Richard. Fred is survived by his wife Connie (McCathren) Carpenter, children Eric Carpenter, Sherri (Randy) Pennington, Brian (Kimberly) Carpenter, grandchildren Carl Edward Gray, Rachel, Nathan, Seth, Tonianne, Shannyn and Tyler, great grandchildren Annebelle and Vincent, sisters Bertha, Leta and Judy and brother Larry.

Funeral services will be held on Friday, April 16, 2021 at noon at Wellman Funeral Home, Laurelville with Pastor Mike Elkins officiating with burial to follow in Green Summit Cemetery.

Friends may call at the funeral home in Laurelville on Thursday from 5-8 p.m. and Friday from 11:00 a.m. until the time of service at noon.

Online condolences can be made to www.wellmanfuneralhomes.com at http://www.wellmanfuneralhomes.com

