Ray - Gary R. Eldridge, 71, of Ray, Ohio, passed Tuesday evening, May 10, 2022 at his residence unexpectedly.
He was born May 8, 1951, in Chillicothe, Ohio, to the late Willard and Wilma Cartee Eldridge. On March 29, 1974, he married the former Cheryl Hill who survives.
Also surviving are sons, Heath (Lesley) Eldridge, of Jackson and Nicholas Eldridge, of Ray; a grandson, whom he dearly loved, Hutchison Eldridge; brothers, Steve (Ruby) Eldridge, Scott Eldridge, Sam Eldridge and Terry (Brenna) Eldridge, all of Chillicothe; several nieces and nephews; and lifelong best friend, Royce Davis, of Vigo. He was predeceased by a brother, Paul Eldridge.
Gary served in the United States Army during the Vietnam War. He retired from the Chillicothe VA Medical Center and was currently working at Lowes in Chillicothe.
A private memorial service will be held at the convenience of the family. Burial will be in Fairview Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial contributions be made to Fairview Church c/o Helen McClure 71 Courtland Drive Chillicothe, Ohio 45601.
Gary Eldridge
