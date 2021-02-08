George Franklin Thompson, 89, of McArthur, passed away Saturday, February 6, 2021 at his residence. He was born December 22, 1931, in Vinton County the son of the late Ernest and Mildred Johnson Thompson. George was married to the late Margie Joan Peck Thompson.
He retired from Adelmann & Clark Sawmill in McArthur, was a Korean War Veteran of the United States Army, had a passion for Harley Davidson motorcycles and was an avid folk artist.
George is survived by his sons, George Michael (Joy) Thompson of Hamden and Timothy Scott Thompson of Jackson; grandchildren, Michael Shawn (Melissa) Thompson, Amanda Renee Thompson, April Grace Thompson, Madison Paige Thompson, Zayden Timothy Thompson, Brittany Morris and Brett Morris; several great grandchildren, nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents and wife, he was preceded in death by his brothers, Robert, Raymond, Andrew and Michael Thompson and sisters, Nancy Hines, Emma Bryant, Susan Thompson, Mary Thompson and Dorothy Brandau.
Funeral services will be held 10 a.m., Thursday, February 11, 2021, in the Garret-Cardaras Funeral Home, 201 W. High St., McArthur, with Rev. Jim Hines officiating. Interment will be in Elk Cemetery, McArthur, with military graveside services being conducted by the Vinton County VFW Post #5299. Friends may call at the Garrett-Cardaras Funeral Home, on Wednesday, from 6-8 p.m.
Please observe all COVID-19 guidelines by wearing a mask and social distancing while in attendance.
Please sign his online guestbook at www.cardaras.com.
