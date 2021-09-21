Georgia D. “Doris” Shipley-Stanford, age 78, of Jackson, Ohio, and formerly of Wooster, passed away peacefully on Thursday, Sept. 16, 2021 at her residence following a period of declining health. Her family was by her side.
She was born on March 17, 1943 to George Raymond and Cecille (Spires) Shipley and later graduated from Jackson High School in Jackson, Ohio.
She married Ronald C. “Duck” Stanford on September 16, 1978 in Wooster. He survives.
She was a licensed cosmetologist and had previously owned her own salon. Her previous employers also included Birdwell, Wooster Community Hospital, Performance Pontiac, and was also a notary in the community.
She loved raising and caring for all of their fur babies. Doris enjoyed going to car shows with her friends and family and babysat for multiple families throughout the area. Some of her favorite past times were bowling, sewing, reading, cooking and baking.
In addition to her husband, she is survived by her children, Jina Smith, Kenneth (Patty Shafer-Wilson) Stanford, and Christopher (Melinda) Stanford; ten grandchildren, Brittany Hawkins, Brandyn (Devan) Hawkins, Kenneth (Misty) Stanford, Jr., Danielle Stanford (Nikki), Krystal Stanford, Katie (Christy) Shafer, Becky Wilson, Kelly Wilson, Allie Wilson and Cameron Wilson; 15 great-grandchildren, Grace, Emily, Marissa, Serena, Owen, MacKenzie, Howard, Madison, Kamari, Carter, Colt, Noah, Rae, Rose and Lily; a sister, Theresa Dennis and a brother, Glenn (Jennifer) Shipley; many nieces and nephews. She will be greatly missed by many!
She is preceded in death by her parents.
It was her previous wish that there be no public services. A private interment will take place at East Union Cemetery in Wooster at a later date at the convenience of the family.
Memorial contributions may be made in lieu of flowers to: Heartland Hospice of Pike County. Words of private or public condolences may be shared with the family at: www.custerglenn.com. Custer-Glenn Funeral Home in Wooster is honored to serve the family.
