Wellston - Gerald Edward "Eddie" Rutter, 54, of Wellston, passed away Thursday, Feb. 24, 2022. He was born June 13, 1967, in Oak Hill, Ohio, son of Betty Lou Thacker Clark, who survives.

Eddie was a lineman for over 20 years and was known as a loving father and grandfather. His family was everything to him and he enjoyed spending time with them every chance he had. He was a free spirit who believed in staying true to yourself. Eddie faced many battles over the years but would help anyone he could. He knew no strangers and made friends with everyone he met. Eddie will live on within us in our hearts, memories and the lessons he taught us.

He is survived by his children, Elizabeth (Chris) Miller of Allensville, Brittany Stewart of Allensville, Jayden (Sydney) Rutter of Lancaster and Bailey Rutter of Lancaster; grandchildren, Colton Cantrell, Abagail Stewart, Huntley Rutter and another grandchild on the way; siblings, Evelyn Dean, Sarah Rosser, Billy Rutter, Brad Allen Rutter and Rebecca (Jackie Ray) Hall and numerous nieces and nephews.

In addition to his father, Eddie was preceded in death by his grandparents, Miles Harvey Thacker and Sarah Emma Thacker.

Funeral services will be held 11 a.m., Friday, March 4, 2022, in the Garrett-Cardaras Funeral Home, 201 W. High St., McArthur, with Pastor Harrison Starr officiating. Interment will be in Mt. Zion Cemetery, Vinton County. Friends may call at the funeral home on Thursday from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Please sign his online guestbook at www.cardaras.com Gerald Rutter

To plant a tree in memory of Gerald Rutter as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Trending Recipe Videos


You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments