Hamden - Gladys Mae Waters Patton, age 92, of Hamden, passed away Sunday, March 27, 2022, at her home surrounded by her family. She was born August 14, 1929 in Hamden, Ohio to the late Harvey Delmore Waters and Dorothy Blanche Wortman Waters. Gladys was a 1947 graduate of Hamden High School. She was a former Assistant Treasurer for the Vinton County Local Schools for over 25 years. In her spare time, Gladys loved to sew, and she enjoyed doing it for others. She also enjoyed traveling, cake decorating, playing bingo and cards, and bird watching. Most of all, Gladys loved her family and enjoyed the time she spent with them. She was a member of the Church of Christ in Wellston and the Jackson County DAV Auxiliary Chapter 45. Gladys is survived by her children, Hal Marvin Patton (Carol) of Pensacola, Florida, Cathy Ann Patton Gardner (David) of Jackson and Vicki Gayle Patton of Hamden; grandchildren, Richard Gardner, Angela Gardner Harrison (Lance), Shannon Waters Hwang (Richard), Darren Waters (Tiffany), Terry Gardner, Jamie Patton (Jennifer), Amanda Gardner Moore and Linsay Patton Whitley (Adrian); sisters-in-law, Pamela Waters of Lillian, Alabama and Lorene Patton of Hamden; along with 15 great-grandchildren, 9 great-great grandchildren and several nieces and nephews. Besides her parents, Gladys was preceded in death by her husband of 55 years, Hearld Patton in 2003; son, Gary Lee Patton; granddaughter, Kayla Gardner; and brothers, William Waters and Keith Douglas Waters. Calling hours will be Tuesday, March 29th, from 6 to 9 p.m. at the McWilliams Funeral Home in Wellston. Funeral service will be Wednesday, March 30th, at 1 p.m. with Jim Satory officiating. Burial will follow in the Hamden Cemetery. Online condolences can be sent to the family at www.mcwilliams-funeralhome.com. Gladys Patton
