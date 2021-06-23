McArthur - Glendon Jay Hughes, age 72, of McArthur, passed away Monday, June 14, 2021, at his home. He was born January 6, 1949 at home in Dundas, Ohio to the late Clarence Thomas Hughes and Mary Alzina Brooks Hughes.
Jay graduated with the first graduating class at Vinton County High School in 1967. He was a veteran of the United States Army who was stationed in Germany during the Vietnam era. Jay was always a hard worker throughout his life, having in years past worked as a dozer operator and in the coal mines. He was a member of the Eagles Lodge #2279 and attended the Union Ridge Holiness Church. Jay loved gardening. He would always plant a huge garden and then would graciously share his crops with everyone around. Jay also enjoyed playing softball and was an avid hunter. He was also instrumental in starting and working with the Eagles Kids Christmas.
Jay is survived by his wife, Carol A. Allen Hughes; children, Jared Ray Hughes and Carey S. Hughes, both of McArthur; step-son, Eric Jones of McArthur; grandchildren, Alex, Wakiza, Zaine, Brett, Derick and Erin; twin sister, Glenna Kay Morris (Micky) of Dundas; special niece, Mary Lou Thacker of Wellston; along with several nieces and nephews.
Besides his parents, Jay was preceded in death by siblings; Dorothy Robinette, Florence Ousley, Jean Marcum, Clarence Hughes and Sandy Sharp.
Calling hours will be Thursday, June 17, 2021, from 4 to 6 p.m. at the McWilliams Funeral Home in Wellston with Eagles service beginning at 5:45 p.m. Funeral service, with military honors, will follow the calling hours at 6 p.m. with Matt Chesser and Ken Christie officiating. In keeping with Jay's wishes, cremation will follow the services.
In lieu of flowers, the family request memorial contributions be given to the McArthur Fire Department, 303 West High Street, McArthur, Ohio 45651. Online condolences can be sent to the family at www.mcwilliams-funeralhome.come. Glendon Hughes
