Glenn Arbaugh, 73, of Chillicothe, died at 7:48pm March 30, 2021, at the Ohio State University Hospital.
He was born August 3, 1947, in Oak Hill, OH, to the late Amos H. and Dorothy M. (Harrison) Arbaugh. OnJune 12, 1976, he married his wife, “the rock between his toes”, former Nancie L. Carter, who survives.
Also surviving are his children: Jason and Josh Arbaugh, both of Jackson, OH; Twylla Arbaugh, of Ironton; Sarah Arbaugh, Chillicothe; and Hannah (Alberto) Arbaugh Leong, of Columbus; grandchildren: Rebecca Arbaugh, Mackenzie Fenton, Riley Hartley, Blake Arbaugh, Gavin Arbaugh, Ethan Arbaugh, Maverick Frump, Piper Frump and Annaliese Johnson; great-grandchildren: Caiden and Dallas Arbaugh; and special friends, Roger Karr and George Vaughn, and Ray Eiermann.
In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by uncles Dallas and Kenneth Arbaugh and Arnold Hall; and cousins Mike and Larry Harrison.
Glenn enjoyed spending his time with his family, camping at Paint and Deer Creek, fishing, watching his kids and grandkids in their sporting events, taking his family on vacations, and he loved his NASCAR and Eldora races. He was a story-teller who never met a stranger and he found great joy in making those around him laugh. He was truly an old school soul and a hardworking man filled with love and light. It’s impossible to speak his name without smiling and sharing a story or memory of him.
Glenn served his country in the US Navy. He had worked as a heavy equipment operator for Waterloo Coal Co. and then retired in 2015 from the VA Hospital as an electrician. He was a member of the First Wesleyan Church and volunteered at the VA Golf Course.
A Celebration of Life will take place Saturday, April 10th, 2021 at 2pm at the First Wesleyan Church with Pastor John Welch officiating. The family will receive friends at the church from 1-2pm, prior to the Celebration of Life.
Military graveside services, conducted by the Ross Co. Veterans Honor Guard, will follow in Grandview Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to VA Volunteer Services or First Wesleyan Church. His online guestbook is available at www.HallerFuneralHome.com
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.