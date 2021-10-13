Logan - Harold L. Nichols, 84, of Logan, formerly of McArthur, passed away peacefully at his home on Saturday, Oct. 9, 2021. Harold was born Oct. 4, 1937, in Radcliff, Ohio, son of the late Charles W. and Bernita Pendleton Nichols.
Harold is survived by his sons, Charles (Tacy) Nichols of Spokane, Washington and Robert Burns of Lancaster; daughter, Carolyn Miller of Logan; several grandchildren and great grandchildren; brothers, William (Bonnie Joy) Nichols of North Carolina and Tom (Nancy) Lambert of Katy, Texas; sisters, Betty Williams of Florida, Pamela Newsome of Wilkesville, and Jenny (Andy) Duffy of Wellston; sister-in-law, Shirley Nichols of McArthur; several cousins including Ronald (Linda) Trainer and David Trainer; and close friends, John Hill and Fred Cates.
In addition to his parents, Harold was preceded in death by his wife Linda Rhea Nichols; first wife, Ruth Anice; sons, Robert Nichols and Darrel Nichols; and brothers, Jerry Nichols and Lawrence Nichols.
Funeral services will be at 1 p.m., Thursday, Oct. 14, 2021, in the Garrett-Cardaras Funeral Home, 201 W. High St., McArthur, with Rev. Jerry Griffith Jr. officiating. Interment in Elk Cemetery, McArthur. Friends may visit 2 hours prior to the service on Thursday.
Please sign his online guestbook at www.cardaras.com Harold Nichols
