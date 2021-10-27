Helen Brohard

Houston, TX - Helen Lucille (Graves) Brohard, 90, of Houston, Texas, died on Oct. 6, 2021 after a long history of congestive heart failure, atrial fib and debilitating rheumatoid arthritis. She was born on Oct. 28, 1930, in Chillicothe to the late Myrtle V. (Harper) and Clarence "Bubbles" Graves. She grew up in Ray, Ohio (Vinton County side). On April 1, 1950, she married Ralph Brohard of Jackson, who preceded her in death on Aug. 24, 2004.
Surviving are her children: Mark Brohard of Newark, Ohio, and Cheryl Brohard of Houston, Texas; a granddaughter, Lauren and her family, grand-dog, Spirit Brohard, two brothers: Paul Graves of Groveport, Ohio, and Bill (Connie) Graves of Chillicothe, Ohio; sisters-in-law Marilyn Bender of Columbus, Ohio, and Georgia (John) Denune of Granville, Ohio, close cousin Etheleen Drake; lifelong friends Betty Ball and Grace Headley, nieces and nephews also survive. She was preceded in death by her grandparents Pearly W. and Etta Mae (Harper) Graves and Clinton and Lena (Seyford) Harper, parents, husband, two sisters, Phyllis Kimberton of Coalton, Ohio and Betty Knox of Asheville, Ohio; and her beloved gray cat, Kit Kat.
Helen graduated from Allensville High School in 1948. In the years before marriage, she worked for her aunt, Rose (Martin) Drake in Londonderry, Ohio, and later in Columbus for the State of Ohio Department of Industry and Commerce. She remembered those early years with fondness for her cousins and their time in the big city. She had 54 years of marriage with Ralph Brohard, raising two children, living in eight states and two countries until settling in Jackson County for 25 years. She was a devoted wife, mother and caregiver, the typical "band" mom, and received the presidential service lifetime award for volunteerism from the White House's Council on Service and Civic Participation. She was a member of the Chase Chapter of the Order of Eastern Star in Wellston, Ohio, and received the Grand Cross of Color.
For the past three years, Helen lived with her daughter where she enjoyed get-togethers and celebrations with Cheryl's friends and University of Houston colleagues, provided "surveillance" for the neighborhood, roamed the bluebonnets in the spring, weathered the floods, freezes and hurricanes, spoiled her grand-dog and beamed with delight after talking with family and friends in Ohio.
Special thanks to Clarewood House, Houston Hospice, Miller's Funeral Services of Houston, and Liberty Township for honoring Helen's advance care plans, wishes of cremation and no public viewing or services. Helen was laid to rest at Friends Cemetery in Londonderry, Ohio with a stash of white washcloths. In lieu of flowers, consider a donation to Houston Hospice Blue Team, 1905 Holcombe Blvd, Houston, Texas 77030. Condolences may be sent to https://www.millerfuneral.com/. Helen Brohard
