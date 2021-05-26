McArthur - Helen Sizemore Goodman, 84, passed peacefully at her home in McArthur, OH on Sunday, May 16, 2021 surrounded by her family.
She is survived by her children, Jane Kelly, Jean (Stan) Seibert, Joanie Goodman, June (Ranny) Queen and Joe (Daphne) Goodman; 16 grandchildren; and 30 great-grandchildren; and siblings, Patricia (Dick) Reeves and Janet Brady.
Harrison-Pyles Funeral Home is caring for mom, as she wished to be cremated. Memorial contributions may be made to Heartland Hospice. There will be a Family Celebration at a later date. Helen Goodman
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.