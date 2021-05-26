McArthur - Helen Sizemore Goodman, 84, passed peacefully at her home in McArthur, OH on Sunday, May 16, 2021 surrounded by her family.

She is survived by her children, Jane Kelly, Jean (Stan) Seibert, Joanie Goodman, June (Ranny) Queen and Joe (Daphne) Goodman; 16 grandchildren; and 30 great-grandchildren; and siblings, Patricia (Dick) Reeves and Janet Brady.

Harrison-Pyles Funeral Home is caring for mom, as she wished to be cremated. Memorial contributions may be made to Heartland Hospice. There will be a Family Celebration at a later date. Helen Goodman

To plant a tree in memory of Helen Goodman as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

