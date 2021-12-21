Jackson - Herman Jay Stiffler, 86, of Jackson, passed away on Monday, Dec. 13, 2021, at the Four Winds Community. He was born in Jackson County on Sept. 15, 1935, to the late Lloyd and Eyota "Ivory" (Straten) Stiffler.
Besides his parents he was preceded in death by his wife, Mary in 2010, whom he married in 1961; and by his brothers and sisters: Bill, Clifford, Juanita, Carlos, Alice, Melinda, Yvonne, David, Gaston, Gene, Larry, Margaret and Floyd.
He is survived by his children: Tom (Shirley) Stiffler, Jeff Stiffler, Joy (James) Marquis and Tammy (Chad) Marquis; grandchildren: Sara (Zack) Lowry, Kara (Jeremiah) Shaver, Rebekah (Sam) Brady, James (Morgan) Marquis Jr., Andrew (Tiffany) Marquis, Chad (Payton) Marquis, Aaron (Courtney) Marquis and Kaitlin (Trevor) Leonard; great-grandchildren: Aiden, Brandon, Andrew Jay, Bethany, Samuel, Sullivan, Simon, Berklee, Briggston, Noah, Lauryn, Bowen and Maverick. Also surviving is his sister, Mary Frisby.
He retired from the Jackson County Highway Garage. He was a faithful member of the Jackson First Church of the Nazarene. He enjoyed working on his farm with his cows and pigs.
Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m., on Friday, Dec. 17, at the Mayhew-Brown Funeral Home with Pastor Mark Erskine officiating. Burial will follow in Fairmount Cemetery. The family will receive friends three hours prior to the service from 11 a.m. until the service at 2 p.m.
Condolences may be sent to the family at: www.mayhew-brownfuneralhome.com Herman Stiffler
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.