Vinton - Hester Melissa Stover George, 90, of Vinton, Ohio, went home to be with her Lord Tuesday, Aug. 24, 2021 in Holzer Medical Center, Gallipolis, Ohio. She was born March 13, 1931 in Point Pleasant, West Virginia, daughter of the late William and Mary (Stutler) Stover. She married Clinton H. George Sept. 9, 1961 and he precedes her in death in 1989. She was a devoted member of Uncle Joe's Chapel, Jackson No. 10 Baptist Church of Wellston for over forty years.
She loved to sing hymns in church, bake pies and read her Bible. She liked spending time with her family and grandchildren.
Hester is survived by her children: Ruth (Suz) Coble, Barberton, Ohio; Jim (Tammy) George, Vinton, Ohio; Myron George, Cleveland, Ohio and stepdaughter, Mildred Farmer, Bidwell, Ohio; grandchildren: Carol, Stephanie, Nathan, Mason and Garrison and great-grandchildren: Tobyn, Skye, Chevelle and Marianna. Also surviving are sisters: Sadie Rice, Clair (Ed) Morris, Pauline (Richard) Roach, Kathy Mick and May (Charles) Vaughn; brothers, Hank (Debbie) Stover and Joe (Sue) Stover and niece, Bertha F. Hale.
In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by brother, John Stover and sisters, Gatha Stover and Mary Ann Malezewski; stepson, Hershel George and stepdaughter, Carolyn Yeauger.
The family would like to extend special thanks to Holzer Hospice, its doctors and nurses for the excellent care she received and a special thanks to Bonnie Mullins as well.
Funeral services will be conducted 11:00 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 31, 2021 in the McCoy-Moore Funeral Home, Vinton Chapel, with Rick Jonas and Russell Wyatt officiates. Burial will follow Vinton Memorial Park. Family and friends may call at the funeral home Monday 6:00-8:00 p.m.
Online condolences may be sent to the family via www.mccoymoore.com Hester George
