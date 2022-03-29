Jacob Saunders

McArthur - Jacob Cody "Jake" Saunders, 31, McArthur, passed away March 19, 2022, in Cabel-Huntington

Hospital emergency room.

Born August 25, 1990, in Athens, he was the son of the late Lisa Finn Barnett,

and John Saunders of McArthur. Jacob was formerly employed at Sun Electric. He was

an avid outdoors man who loved picking mushrooms, fishing, and hunting. Known as

"Jake" to family and friends, he would help anyone in need and had a heart of gold.

He is survived by his father John Saunders, the love of his life Kelli Trout, and special

family members Kaylee Krebs, Hunter Martin, and Ashley Harper; sister Abby (Shaun) Coleman,

brother Nathan Phillips; several aunts, uncles, and cousins.

In addition to his mother, he was preceded by maternal grandparents William "Bill" Finn, and

Sandy Atwood, paternal grandparents George and Anna Saunders.

Services were Monday March 28, at the McArthur United Methodist Church, with

Rev. James Saunders officiating. Bigony-Jordan Funeral Home are handling the services.

you may sign his register at www.bigonyjordanfuneralhome.com Jacob Saunders

To plant a tree in memory of Jacob Saunders as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

