James "JR" Savely

New Plymouth - James Richard "JR" Savely, age 51, of Coonville Ohio, Passed away unexpectedly, Wednesday, November 9, 2022.

To plant a tree in memory of James Savely as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Trending Recipe Videos


You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments