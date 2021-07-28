New Marshfield - James Lawrence LeMay II, 88, of New Marshfield, passed away on July 25th, 2021, after several months of declining health.
He died just like he lived: he wrote his own rules and he paved his own way.
He was born in Mount Sterling to parents James LeMay I and Laura Burchnell LeMay on January 15th, 1933. He is preceded in death by Parents, 13 siblings and 2 grandchildren. He is survived by brother; Maynard (Babe) LeMay, sons; Jim LeMay of Carrollton, Tim (Grace) LeMay of Carrollton, and Randal LeMay of Lancaster. He was also loved by his many grandchildren and great grandchildren.
He was one of 15 children. Growing up during the great depression gave him the passion to be self-sufficient and was a lasting trait that he carried through life.
Jim was a veteran, father, grandfather, and a man who'll be remembered for his independent spirit, strong will, and sheer determination. He was drafted during the Korean war, after his military duties ended, he worked most of his life in communications for Western Union and CSX as a Sectional Lineman. He was a member of AmVets, American Legion, and Eagles.
His practical personality and stubbornness served him well in life, he was a private person who was more of a homebody that enjoyed spending time with family, friends. Jim enjoyed life and loved to have a good time, His unique sense of humor was passed down to his three sons; Jim, Tim and Randal.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Disabled Veterans of America (DAV), @ GIVE to Veterans! - www.DAV.org
Bigony-Jordan Funeral Home of Albany will be handling funeral arrangements.
Visitation will be July 30th from 11am-1pm, followed by funeral service, and burial/Interment will follow at Elk Cemetery in McArthur. James Lawrence LeMay II
