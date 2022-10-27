Allensville - James Gerald "Jim" Sowers, age 79, of Allensville, passed away Friday, October 21, 2022, surrounded by his loving family at home. He was born September 21, 1943 in Columbus, Ohio to the late John Marvin Sowers and Mary Irene Bethel Sowers. Jim retired from Ohio Operating Engineers, where he was employed for over 50 years. He was a very active man who loved having fun and was happy every day of his life. He enjoyed fishing, berry picking, horseshoes, playing cards and cooking beans, just to mention a few, but most of all, his family was the main focus in his life, especially his grandchildren. He was a member of the Allensville Christian Church. Jim is survived by his wife of 60 years, Mary Katherine Brown Sowers; children, Cynthia Kay Sowers (Shane Noel) of Langsville and James Mark Sowers (Rosiane) of Allensville; grandchildren, Michael Keith Johnson (Kristin Clark), Brittany Nicole Harper (Heath), Justin Michael Sowers (Brooke), Hailey Renee Martin (Curtis), Breanna Paige Smith (Leslie), Owen Blake Sowers and Caroline Bianca Sowers; brother, Michael D. Sowers (Kathy) of Allensville; along with 12 great-grandchildren and several nieces and nephews. Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by daughter-in-law, Lisa Zimmerman Sowers; and siblings, Larry "Bud" Sowers, John Sowers, Joyce Lynch, Robert "Bob" Sowers, Karen "Kandy" Owings and David Sowers. Calling hours will be Monday, October 24th, from 5 to 8 p.m. at the McWilliams Funeral Home in Wellston. Funeral service will be Tuesday, October 25th at 12 p.m. at the McWilliams Funeral Home with Pastor Ron Baxter officiating. Burial will follow in the Bell Cemetery in Allensville. Online condolences can be sent to the family at www.mcwilliams-funeralhome.com. James Sowers
To plant a tree in memory of James Sowers as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Trending Recipe Videos
You must be logged in to react. Click any reaction to login.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.