Janie Fannin

McArthur - Selfless. Kind. Funny. Loving. These are but a few words that describe Janie Lynn Fannin, 53, of McArthur, who passed away on Tuesday, August 30, 2022, at her home. She was born September 1, 1968, in Gallipolis, Ohio, daughter of the late William G. and Sarah Jane (Ward) Fannin. Janie was currently employed with the village of McArthur as their fiscal officer and in that role was an integral part of the community. A Christian by faith and a member of Grace Baptist Church in McArthur, she was a gentle soul and a lover of animals. Janie was an avid Ohio State Buckeyes fan, and fiercely loved her kids and grandkids. She will be greatly missed by many.

To plant a tree in memory of Janie Fannin as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

