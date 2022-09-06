McArthur - Selfless. Kind. Funny. Loving. These are but a few words that describe Janie Lynn Fannin, 53, of McArthur, who passed away on Tuesday, August 30, 2022, at her home. She was born September 1, 1968, in Gallipolis, Ohio, daughter of the late William G. and Sarah Jane (Ward) Fannin. Janie was currently employed with the village of McArthur as their fiscal officer and in that role was an integral part of the community. A Christian by faith and a member of Grace Baptist Church in McArthur, she was a gentle soul and a lover of animals. Janie was an avid Ohio State Buckeyes fan, and fiercely loved her kids and grandkids. She will be greatly missed by many.
She is survived by her children, daughters, Sarah Brown, and Rachel Fannin Brown (Timothy Caudill); son, Chance Beatty; grandchildren, Adrianna Morris, Timberlynn Caudill, and Ryder Brown; sisters, Billie Jo Jordan (Jeff), Rosemary Crabtree, and Lisa Waldron; as well as four nephews, Aaron Crabtree (Gary Pocock), Jeremy and Levi Jordan, and Nick Swart (Aurora Bartoe); and a niece, Ashley Schrader (Joseph).
In addition to her parents, Janie was preceded in death by nephews, Roy William Crabtree and Jeff Jordan, Jr., and a brother-in-law, Paul L. Davis.
A funeral service celebrating Janie's life will be held on Tuesday, September 6, 2022, at 11:00 a.m. in the chapel of R.M. Williams Funeral Service, 120 W. Broadway St., Wellston, with Pastor Roger Hauck officiating. Burial will follow in Elk Cemetery, McArthur.
The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Monday, September 5, 2022, from 5 to 8 p.m.
Please visit www.rmwilliamsfuneralservice.com to leave a message of comfort, encouragement, or condolence to the family or to view Janie's online video tribute.
R.M. Williams Funeral Service, Wellston, is honored to care for the Fannin Family. Janie Fannin
To plant a tree in memory of Janie Fannin as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
