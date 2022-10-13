Jayden Cole Scarberry

McArthur - Jayden Cole Scarberry, 14, of McArthur, passed away on Thursday, October 6, 2022, at his home surrounded by loved ones after being discharged on hospice care following a complicated hospital stay. He was born May 2, 2008, in Gallipolis, Ohio, son of Jay and Ashley (McManis) Scarberry. Cole brought so much light and love during his 14 years on earth. He often liked to argue to get everyone laughing. He loved foxes, balloons, and anything that made noise. He enjoyed listening to music, dancing, singing, and making himself known with his favorite toy rattle. He was a brave and strong little boy from the moment he was born. He also adored being around his family and friends, especially his cousins who were so close they were more like siblings. He was a proud uncle of numerous nieces and nephews. Cole's smile and laughter were ones that could brighten any room and he will be greatly missed by many who provided so much love and care throughout his life. He will be the most beautiful angel looking down on all whom he loved.

To plant a tree in memory of Jayden Scarberry as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Trending Recipe Videos


You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments