McArthur - Jayden Cole Scarberry, 14, of McArthur, passed away on Thursday, October 6, 2022, at his home surrounded by loved ones after being discharged on hospice care following a complicated hospital stay. He was born May 2, 2008, in Gallipolis, Ohio, son of Jay and Ashley (McManis) Scarberry. Cole brought so much light and love during his 14 years on earth. He often liked to argue to get everyone laughing. He loved foxes, balloons, and anything that made noise. He enjoyed listening to music, dancing, singing, and making himself known with his favorite toy rattle. He was a brave and strong little boy from the moment he was born. He also adored being around his family and friends, especially his cousins who were so close they were more like siblings. He was a proud uncle of numerous nieces and nephews. Cole's smile and laughter were ones that could brighten any room and he will be greatly missed by many who provided so much love and care throughout his life. He will be the most beautiful angel looking down on all whom he loved.
In addition to his parents, Jay and Ashley, Cole is survived by his sisters, Shawna (David) Remy, Kylie Scarberry and Isabella Scarberry; brothers, Ethan (Stacie) Scarberry, Owen Scarberry, Jacob Scarberry and Noah Scarberry; grandparents, Jackie Scarberry, and Jim and Frances McManis; great-grandma, Bertha Mitchell; an uncle, Jay Campbell; cousins, Trey Betts, Shannon Campbell, Quentin Campbell; as well as many other family members and friends.
Cole was preceded in death by his baby sister, Mystic Raine Scarberry; grandpa, Steve Scarberry; his aunt, Lucinda Campbell; and great-grandpa, Stanley Mitchell.
The family will receive friends on Monday, October 10, 2022, from 5 to 7 p.m. at the Renovate Life Church of God in McArthur, where a funeral service celebrating Cole's life will follow at 7 p.m. with Pastor James Dimel officiating.
