McArthur - Jean Y. Ward, 84, of McArthur, passed away at her home on Thursday, June 16, 2022. Jean was born October 29, 1937, in McArthur, the daughter of the late Glenn and Margaret (Allender) Sowers. Jean was the widow of the late Clarence D. "Beanie" Ward.
Jean was a retired school teacher for Vinton County Schools. She was an active member in the B.P.W., Country Roads Quilt Guild, and Delta Kappa Gamma.
Jean is survived by her daughter, Valerie (Mike) Dixon of McArthur; grandchildren, Michael (Allison) Dixon of McArthur and Wendy (Thomas) Peoples of Hamden; great grandchildren, Hanna and Ian; sister, JoAnn Haskins of McArthur; brother-in-law, Bob Blue; sisters-in-law, Nancy Sowers, Laura (Willis) Ankrom, and Iris Ward; and grand dog, Rambo.
In addition to her husband and parents, Jean was preceded in death by her son, Douglas Dean Ward; great granddaughter, Brynn; sister, Judy Blue; and brother, William Sowers.
Funeral services will be held at 11:00 AM on Thursday, June 23, 2022, in the Garrett-Cardaras Funeral Home, 201 W. High St., McArthur, with Rev. Jim Taylor officiating. Interment will follow in Elk Cemetery, McArthur. Friends may visit from 5:00 to 8:00 PM Wednesday at the funeral home.
Donations can be made in memory of Jean to Pleasant Valley Trinity Church, 52893 Old Route 50, Londonderry, Ohio 45647.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.