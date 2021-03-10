Jerry A. Mawhirter left this world on February 26, 2021 at the age of 76. He was proud to be a U.S. Navy veteran and loved his car racing. Jerry has joined his son, Kurt, sister, Barbara, dad, Ernest and mom, Ernestine. He leaves behind four grandchildren, Tyler, Jacob, Jordan and Matt and four nieces, Kelly (Russ), Kim (Rob), Vicki and Elaine.

Celebration of Life will be Saturday, March 27, 2021 at Kelly's residence. All family and friends are invited. Call Vicki if you need directions. Cremation services were by the Cremeens-King Funeral Home, Gallipolis.

 

To plant a tree in memory of Jerry Mawhirter as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

